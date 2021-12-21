Smartshare 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,263.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Smartshare has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $326,847.90 and $21,263.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00112395 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.