Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 2,309 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,036,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,893,000 after acquiring an additional 488,687 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 710,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,975,000 after purchasing an additional 218,317 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 204,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.55%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.
About Greenbrier Companies
Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.
