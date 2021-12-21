Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys Shares of 780,073 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 780,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $23,945,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,873 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 209.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,367 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $8,700,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 646.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,218 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

NYSE:CRK opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

