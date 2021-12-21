Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $14.97 Million Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,806 shares during the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide makes up 1.5% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $14,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,303. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

