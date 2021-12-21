Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 39,878 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,878 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Banc of California by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.