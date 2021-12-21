Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 68,105 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,105 shares during the period. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions accounts for 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $10,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after acquiring an additional 697,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 705,267 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after acquiring an additional 296,024 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 582,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 99,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.