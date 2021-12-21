Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter worth $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth $59,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.66.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AN shares. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

