Smoothy Price Down 6.7% This Week (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Smoothy has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0933 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market cap of $474,735.41 and $746,122.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00050938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.53 or 0.08205554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,752.53 or 1.00022060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00072057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002670 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

