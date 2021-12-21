Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,503,600 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 29,242,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 235,036.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upgraded Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Snam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snam currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Snam stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Snam has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

