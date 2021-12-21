Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up approximately 3.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after purchasing an additional 70,673 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

SNOW traded up $4.32 on Tuesday, reaching $335.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,070. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of -132.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $11,975,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total transaction of $16,359,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,347,479 shares of company stock valued at $810,911,058. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

