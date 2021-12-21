SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Short Interest Up 23.2% in November

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of TLMD stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.25. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.15.
SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.
About SOC Telemed
SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.
