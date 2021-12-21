SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Short Interest Up 23.2% in November

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TLMD stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.25. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.15.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,236,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 712,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,403 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,006,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

