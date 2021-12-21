Solanium Hits Market Capitalization of $138.97 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $138.97 million and $2.22 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00005140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00051608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.52 or 0.08168464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,219.41 or 1.00123171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00071944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

