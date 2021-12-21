Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.20 Million

Analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will announce sales of $41.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.10 million to $49.30 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $25.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $154.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $162.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $185.80 million, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $36,498,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,451,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,283,445 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. 3,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -381.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

