Solaris (XLR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81,505.00

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Solaris coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Solaris has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Solaris has a market cap of $322,678.38 and approximately $81,505.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Solaris alerts:

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 19,109.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00001068 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 2,174,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,441 coins. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solaris is a Hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the XEVAN algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Solaris Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solaris and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.