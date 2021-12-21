Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Raised to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was upgraded by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

