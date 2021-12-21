Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

LOV stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Colleen B. Brown purchased 12,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $43,169.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,757,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,368 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the second quarter worth about $643,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

