Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Market Cap Achieves $14.28 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.28 million and $416,608.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 96,508,371 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

