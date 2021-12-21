SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,566,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $167.36. 138,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,963,885. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

