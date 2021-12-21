SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 809,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after acquiring an additional 255,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

