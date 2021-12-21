SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Lowered by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $123.68 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.99 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.04.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

