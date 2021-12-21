SPINDLE (SPD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $610,402.33

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $610,402.33 and $81.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,078.29 or 0.98701715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00047548 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00274791 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.06 or 0.00398383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00142110 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008680 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001935 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

