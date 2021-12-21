Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,844 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,305 shares of company stock valued at $501,107. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk stock opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $185.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

