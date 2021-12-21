Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprott.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sprott by 52.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sprott during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the second quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SII traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.45. 58,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,174. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Sprott has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

