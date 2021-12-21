Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprott.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
Shares of SII traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.45. 58,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,174. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Sprott has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $47.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.
About Sprott
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
