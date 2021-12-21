STASIS EURO Market Capitalization Tops $111.92 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002324 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $111.92 million and $6.39 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039149 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006645 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 98,825,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

