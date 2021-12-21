State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,347 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nordson were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $245.54 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.