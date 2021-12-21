State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.