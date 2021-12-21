State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Trex were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 111.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Trex by 192.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after acquiring an additional 849,073 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Trex by 30.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,831,000 after acquiring an additional 287,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Trex by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Trex during the second quarter valued at $24,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $125.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.18 and a twelve month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

