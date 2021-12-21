State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,387 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 291,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 155,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

CTRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

