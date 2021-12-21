State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 665 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,458 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,349,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,906 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 909.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 913,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,787,000 after purchasing an additional 822,971 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 947,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after purchasing an additional 755,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

