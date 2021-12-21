State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $6.49 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 218,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,144 shares of company stock worth $1,646,988 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

