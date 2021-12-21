Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 15th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 233.8 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLJF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upgraded Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

Stella-Jones stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

