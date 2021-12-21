Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 3,369 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 768,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,968,000 after acquiring an additional 51,688 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78.

