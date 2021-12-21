Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Unum Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 248,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on UNM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

NYSE UNM opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.