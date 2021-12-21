Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 51,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $4,285,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

DLB stock opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average is $94.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $489,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,217 shares of company stock worth $8,700,420 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

