Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 119,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 79,798 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after buying an additional 80,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

