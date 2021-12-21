Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.12 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 95,184.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 11.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,457,000 after buying an additional 157,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

TRNO opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

