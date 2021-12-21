Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,001 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,788,000 after purchasing an additional 914,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

NYSE:F opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

