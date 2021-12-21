Stephens Inc. AR Sells 923 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

