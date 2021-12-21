Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stake Trimmed by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

