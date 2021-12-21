Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $744,000 Stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,966,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of IYK opened at $194.04 on Tuesday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $163.04 and a 12 month high of $197.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.92.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

