Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 244 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

BATS IYJ opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.42. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

