Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 361 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. iShares US Financials ETF accounts for 2.3% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,288,000 after acquiring an additional 257,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,482,000 after buying an additional 199,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,471,000 after acquiring an additional 512,782 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 643,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after buying an additional 89,898 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $90.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.48.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

