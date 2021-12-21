STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.13.

NYSE:STM opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $123,304,000 after purchasing an additional 130,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 168,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,402 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $54,163,000 after purchasing an additional 418,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,553 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

