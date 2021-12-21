Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,069 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,614% compared to the average volume of 354 put options.

AXL stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,516. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $993.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

