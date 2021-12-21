Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,069 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,614% compared to the average volume of 354 put options.
AXL stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,516. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $993.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $13.06.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.
About American Axle & Manufacturing
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
