Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Gold Fields Call Options (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 12,499 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 660% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,644 call options.

Shares of GFI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. 271,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,475,003. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

