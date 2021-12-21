STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after purchasing an additional 474,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,653,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,549,000 after purchasing an additional 101,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,070,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 7.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,056,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 205,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

