Strs Ohio Has $978,000 Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.69. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.