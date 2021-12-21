Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE K opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,001 shares of company stock worth $15,611,729. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.