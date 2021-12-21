Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 111,850 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 958,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 212,437 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 953,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 724,987 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 365,195 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $275,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $112,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,501,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $41.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

