Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESRT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 192,518 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -171.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESRT. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.